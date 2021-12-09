After discovering evidence of a crucified person, archeologists were’stunned.’

Archaeologists in the United Kingdom claim to have discovered evidence of a crucifixion, the first in the country and only the fourth in the world.

A human skeleton discovered during an archaeological dig in Fenstanton, a village in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, provides the proof.

The excavation began in 2017 as part of a site assessment for a house developer.

The site was discovered by a team from Albion Archaeology to be the location of a previously unknown Roman wayside encampment.

According to a press release from the corporation, this is not unusual. Indeed, the Via Devana, which connected the Roman towns of Cambridge and Godmanchester, passes through Fenstanton.

The archaeologists discovered signs of a large-scale industrial operation—animal bones, for example, appeared to have been divided in such a way that the marrow and grease could have been used to make candles or soap.

They also unearthed a number of Roman tombs on the property, totaling 48 people.

David Ingham, project manager at Albion, and Corinne Duhig, director of archaeology studies at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, wrote in the magazine British Archaeology that analysis of the bones in the graves suggested the population suffered from dental disease and bone conditions such as osteoarthritis.

However, one person stuck out from the crowd. The skeleton seemed to be that of a guy between the ages of 25 and 35. This one, like many others, showed evidence of poor oral health and arthritis.

The remains was discovered surrounded by roughly a dozen nails that may have originally held together a burial device such as a bier, according to Ingham and Duhig.

When the skeleton was washed back at the lab, however, it was discovered to have a nail through its heel. The archaeologists concluded that the individual was most likely crucified as a result of this.

If that’s the case, the crucifixion would be “the only one known from the British Isles and the fourth reported worldwide,” according to the archaeologists.

“It slightly stunned us,” Ingham told Business Insider.

Alternative explanations, according to the archaeologists, are possible. They considered the “very unlikely” scenario that the nail penetrated the skeleton’s foot during burial or coffin construction.

