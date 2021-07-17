After devastating floods wreak havoc across Western Europe, Germany picks its way through the rubble.

Rescue crews raced to discover survivors and victims of the worst floods in Western Europe in living memory, which have already claimed the lives of over 150 people and left scores more missing.

The downpour, which also hit Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, wreaked havoc on Western Germany, submerging streets and homes in muddy water and isolating entire communities.

Three days into the tragedy, the death toll in Germany had risen to 133, with rescuers predicting that much more dead would be discovered in flooded cellars and ruined homes.

Carolin Weitzel, mayor of Erftstadt, where a landslide was exacerbated by the floodwaters, said, “We have to expect we will uncover more victims.”

Residents who fled the flood in Germany’s worst-affected states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were gradually returning to their homes and sights of devastation on Saturday.

“Within minutes, a wave was in the house,” Cornelia Schloesser, a baker in Schuld, told AFP of the torrents that swept through the town, destroying her century-old family company.

“It’s been a nightmare over the past 48 hours; we’re going in circles here but can’t do anything,” she remarked, inspecting the twisted metal, broken glass, and wood that had piled up at her former storefront.

The death toll in Belgium has risen to 24, with many individuals still missing.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo was on his way to the Meuse river region, where he described “extraordinary” flood damage. He has declared Tuesday to be a national day of sorrow.

Heavy rains pounded Luxembourg and the Netherlands, flooding numerous districts and causing tens of thousands of people to flee Maastricht.

Overnight, a dam burst in Germany’s Heinsberg area, 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Duesseldorf, forcing the evacuation of nearly 700 inhabitants.

Firefighters, local officials, and troops, some driving tanks, have began the massive task of cleaning the debris mounds that have clogged the streets in some of the affected districts.

“The work is enormous,” said Tim Kurzbach, mayor of Solingen in the Ruhr area’s south.

The true scope of the disaster is only now becoming known, as damaged buildings are assessed and some will have to be razed, while efforts to restore gas, power, and telephone lines are underway.

Communication networks have been disrupted, making it difficult to determine how many people are still missing, and most highways in the inundated Ahr Valley are closed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.