After deadly floods in Tennessee, Biden declares it a “major disaster.”

After terrible floods over the weekend killed at least 21 people in Tennessee, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster and approved federal money, according to a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.

Tennessee was pounded by historic storms and flooding on Saturday, with up to 17 inches (38 cm) of rain falling.

Thousands of people were affected by massive power outages, which washed out rural roads, state highways, bridges, and hundreds of homes.

According to the National Weather Service, the move makes government assistance accessible to anyone affected in Humphreys County, where the downpour on Saturday set a 24-hour rainfall record for Tennessee.

According to the White House, residents would receive “grants for temporary housing and house repairs,” as well as “low-cost loans to compensate uninsured property losses.”

Floods are a natural occurrence, but climate change is changing the world’s rainfall patterns, making some areas wetter and others drier.

Climate warming, according to scientists, is increasing the danger of heavy rain all across the world because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.

Climate change made the fatal floods that ravaged areas of Germany and Belgium last month nine times more likely, according to an international study released Tuesday.