After contracting meningitis while on vacation, a COVID nurse had her hands and feet amputated.

After contracting meningitis, a COVID nurse and father of two had both hands and feet removed.

During a family trip to the Jersey Shore in late summer, 37-year-old Jon Aquino became critically unwell.

He was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 25, after becoming ill and developing a high temperature. He was later diagnosed with a bacterial form of meningitis, which can be fatal.

Jon Aquino had sepsis in addition to the fever. His hands and feet began to turn black as the tissue in them began to die.

Due to a brain hemorrhage, liver and renal failure, Jon Aquino slipped into septic shock and had to be intubated and sedated.

Aquino’s hands and feet were severed less than a month later, on September 19, and his feet were amputated four days later.

Jon Aquino’s wife, Kay Aquino, who is also a nurse, told NJ.com, “We were very aggressive about him obtaining the amputations because we knew there was nothing that could be done.”

“So, even if you know there is nothing you can do, you must move forward. You can’t progress unless you get rid of the dead stuff.” Bacteria can cause bacterial meningitis, which can be caused by a variety of bacteria. It can be transmitted from person to person through saliva or mucous, as well as contaminated food. Jon Aquino was diagnosed with strep meningitis.

Fever, headaches, neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, and confusion are all symptoms of bacterial meningitis, and they usually appear within a week of infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, it is critical to begin antibiotic treatment as soon as feasible (CDC).

Strep meningitis can also produce sepsis, a severe and sometimes fatal autoimmune response that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and low blood pressure, as it did in Jon Aquino’s case.

Jon Aquino is still receiving treatment at Philadelphia’s McGee Rehabilitation Hospital.

With the help of a temporary prosthetic device, he has learnt to feed himself and comb his hair, according to his wife. He can also transfer from his hospital bed to a wheelchair and then into a shower chair on his own.

He’s also made a full recovery from liver failure. This is a condensed version of the information.