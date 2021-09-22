After clashes with Junta troops, tens of thousands of people have fled Myanmar’s capital.

Residents and local media said Wednesday that tens of thousands of people have fled a town in western Myanmar after days of conflict between anti-junta dissidents and the military, during which soldiers attacked civilian homes.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February, unleashing a countrywide uprising that the junta has tried to put down with a brutal crackdown.

After MPs dismissed by the generals called for a “people’s defensive war” earlier this month, attacks on junta troops and assets have risen.

Soldiers were “ambushed” on September 18 in Thantlang, a remote Chin state near the India border, and engaged in a gun battle with roughly 100 members of a local defense group, according to junta spokesman Zaw Min Thun.

He didn’t say how many people died.

According to one local who did not want to be identified, residents began fleeing en masse on Monday after soldiers “randomly shot out the windows” of residences in the town.

“Almost everyone has fled,” he claimed, adding that he was taking refuge in an adjacent village with around 500 people and that several hundred had already fled to the India border.

According to the most current census, Thantlang has a population of roughly 7,500 people.

After soldiers bombed her house and fighting erupted throughout the village, another resident said she traveled for three days with her elderly parents to India.

“Even when the military attacked my house, I never considered fleeing… but as things worsened, I had no choice but to flee,” she told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Local media aired videos and photos of buildings in Thantlang that they claimed had been demolished by the military, as well as domestic animals roaming deserted streets.

After the September 18 clash, a fire damaged 20 residences and a government facility, according to military spokesman Zaw Min Thun, who did not disclose the cause.

Anti-junta fighters have attacked military-owned Mytel communications towers across the country in recent weeks, notably in Chin state.

The United Nations has warned that fresh fighting in the region is forcing more people to flee to India, where they need need food and shelter.

According to a spokesman for a local insurgent organization, government forces used artillery to drive insurgents out of Mindat, a town in southern Chin state, and then cut off the town’s water supply.

According to local observers, more than 1,100 civilians have been killed and another 8,000 have been imprisoned since the coup.

The military junta has upheld its position. Brief News from Washington Newsday.