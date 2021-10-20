After breathing down his back 20 feet up a tree, a bear bites a Wisconsin hunter.

While poised in a tree stand approximately 20 feet off the ground, a Wisconsin hunter was bitten by a bear weighing 250-300 pounds.

According to the Leader-Telegram, Dalton Roach, 25, of Eau Claire, was hunting for deer in the woods of Trempealeau County on Saturday when he observed a black bear strolling near to his vantage point.

Roach was ecstatic, having never seen a bear in the woods before, and he brought out his phone to record the experience.

“He was just wandering around aimlessly. He didn’t appear to be on any sort of mission or anything “Roach informed the Leader-Telegram that he plays professional baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate in Springfield, Missouri.

“However, when he got about 20 yards away, he turned left and walked right under my tree.”

Before recognizing that the bear was moving up the tree directly at his position on the tree stand, which comprised of a four-square-foot platform, the hunter chose to put his phone aside.

Roach remarked, “The next thing I know, I can hear him close behind me and feel him breathing on my back.” “Then a paw lands on my lap. I didn’t want to make a big move and squeeze him since he just kind of left the paw sitting there.” The bear then began biting him on the right side of his back, and Roach feared the worst before concluding that he needed to act.

“Right when I believed this was going to be it,” he explained, “I decided I wasn’t going to just go out and it was better to at least try to get out of this predicament.”

According to the hunter, he spun around to face the bear and pretended to be as huge as he could while making a lot of noise.

“Fortunately, he leaned back and said, ‘What the hell,’ and eventually climbed out of the tree,” Roach recalled.

The bear waited for a long time at the base of the tree before finally wandering away. Roach descended once the bear was no longer visible.