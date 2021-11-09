After being told she had IBS, a 39-year-old woman was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

After three years of being misdiagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a mother of two has been told she has terminal colon cancer.

Claire Gunn, from Stockport, England, sought medical care shortly after the birth of her daughter in 2019 and was eventually diagnosed correctly.

Gunn, who was 39 when her cancer was diagnosed and is now 40, has been advised that she may only have a year to live.

Gunn told the Manchester Evening News, “I was misdiagnosed with IBS.” “‘We can’t figure out what’s wrong with you,’ the [primary care physician]said. They gave me a bunch of different medications, but they didn’t seem to help.” After feeling hurting sensations in her leg following the birth of her second child, she went back to her doctor three years later.

Gunn was then admitted to the hospital, where physicians determined she had colon cancer.

Her appendix had been perforated, and her colon had to be surgically removed.

“Bowel cancer is usually associated with much older people,” she added, “but there needs to be greater awareness that individuals my age are suffering as well.”

Some of the symptoms of colon cancer and IBS are similar, such as weight loss, diarrhea, cramping and stomach pain, and blood in or on the stool.

The rate of colorectal cancer among those under 50 has risen since the 1990s, according to the National Cancer Institute (NIH). The disease, which has typically been associated with older folks, is killing an increasing number of younger people.

Researchers are looking at a possible link between this trend and environmental issues such toxins in food and soil, air and water pollution, and pesticide use, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Gunn had many rounds of treatment following her diagnosis, including chemotherapy and surgery, and was given the “all-clear” in 2020.

However, when Gunn’s colostomy bag was scheduled to be removed in January of this year, physicians discovered that the cancer had spread to her gallbladder and liver, and that her sickness was incurable.

She is now waiting for physicians to decide whether she qualifies for additional treatment that might extend her life by five years.

Gunn has been advised that she may not live for long if she does not receive treatment. This is a condensed version of the information.