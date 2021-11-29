After being struck by a boat propeller, a malnourished seal pup is put to sleep.

The injured pup was discovered earlier this month in Mylor, southwestern England, according to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), a U.K.-based charity dedicated to rescuing marine species.

The grey seal pup’s injuries were “consistent with a boat propeller strike,” according to the organization.

Despite her injuries seemed to be severe at first, the propeller “thankfully” did not puncture her breast cavity, according to the charity.

The poor pup, however, was emaciated, weighing only 10.3 kilos (about 23 pounds) at birth, many pounds less than most grey seal pups.

The puppy was taken to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue seal hospital by charity veterinarians. Her condition worsened quickly after admission, and she did not react to treatment. The decision was eventually made to euthanize the puppy in order to “relieve her from additional agony.” “Unfortunately, not every rescue has a happy ending,” the Facebook post added, “but at least we were able to liberate her from her trauma and misery.”

The charity advised people to exercise caution when traveling by boat through habitats that are home to seals and other marine creatures.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to warn everyone to always be cautious when operating watercraft and to remember that you are in the habitat of many wild creatures,” the charity stated. “It’s their home, therefore let’s work together to keep them safe.” According to an Instagram post from the organization, two additional pups named “Rock pipit” and “Tern” are now being treated at the seal hospital.

On November 21, the former was rescued from Portheras Cove on England’s southwest coast.

“She was really fortunate to be saved,” the organization added, “since she was found trapped in monofilament fishing net.”

“Because the material does not give way as the seal pups grow, entanglement can be exceedingly dangerous.” This can result in life-threatening sores and other health problems related to their inability to swim and catch food.”” She was completely entangled in the fishing line, and we shudder to think what might have happened to her if BDMLR hadn’t been able to save her. Thankfully, the netting was secure, and no significant injuries had occurred. This is a condensed version of the information.