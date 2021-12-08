After being exposed to Covid-19, the UN chief is isolating himself.

According to diplomatic sources, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus on Tuesday by a UN official who already has Covid-19 and is isolating for the next three days.

According to AFP, Guterres, 72, has canceled his scheduled in-person appearances.

The UN head was scheduled to attend the UN Press Association’s annual dinner in Manhattan on Wednesday as a special guest of honor. On Thursday, he was scheduled to attend a UN Security Council meeting led by Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum on the issues of terrorism and climate change.

Bazoum, whose country now holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, arrived in New York on Tuesday and is to stay until the end of the week before heading to Washington.

Stephane Dujarric, the secretary-spokesperson, general’s declined to remark on Guterres’ status right away.

Dujarric said a few days earlier that Guterres had just had his third dosage of the anti-coronavirus vaccination, after debating for a long time whether it was necessary to have booster doses while millions of people throughout the world were yet to get their first shot.