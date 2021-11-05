After being charged with purchasing animal parts such as bear paws, a man will plead guilty.

According to multiple sources, a 48-year-old Idaho man will plead guilty to two crimes in a Montana court later this month after being charged with illegally acquiring wild animal carcasses and parts from an undercover game warden.

Yan “Bo” Fong, a former restaurant owner from Pocatello, Idaho, was charged late last year with three felony counts of illicit game animal sales and three felony counts of unlawful game animal or fur-bearing animal possession, shipping, or transportation.

Prosecutors with the Montana Department of Justice claim that Fong met with an undercover game warden in the state three times in 2017 and once in 2018 on the false pretext that the warden had illegally obtained wildlife carcasses and parts to sell.

Fong reached an agreement with state prosecutors in Montana’s 5th Judicial District on October 26, according to records obtained by the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday.

Fong consented to plead guilty to one felony count of unlawful sale of a game animal and one felony count of unlawful custody, shipping, or transportation of a game animal or fur-bearing animal under the conditions of the plea agreement.

According to court documents, prosecutors will dismiss the remaining counts against Fong in exchange for his cooperation. On November 16, the 48-year-old is set to amend his plea in court for the first time.

Prosecutors will ask that Fong serve a five-year prison sentence and pay a $15,000 fine as part of the deal. For the next six years, the 48-year-old will be prohibited from hunting, fishing, or trapping.

Fong was charged after an undercover investigator with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game informed the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks that the 48-year-old was interested in purchasing wild animal parts.

Fong allegedly spent $3,800 for 24 bear paws, 11 bear gallbladders, seven bobcats, three mountain lions, three bears and one skin, two deer, and one elk over the course of three trips to Montana.

Fong claimed in court documents that he gave the bear and mountain lion meat to “the tour guide and bus people” for free since “Chinese people loved the animal meat.”

In regions of Asia, bear gallbladders are revered for their use in traditional medicine.