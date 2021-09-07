After being bitten by a snake while protecting ‘Brother,’ ‘Big Sister’ dog is fighting for her life.

After being bitten by a highly venomous snake in its owner’s backyard, a pet dog is undergoing immediate care.

Milly, a 5-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was attacked by a brown snake in Queensland, Australia, and sustained severe bite injuries to her legs and neck.

Milly’s owner, paramedic Madeline Mills, feels Milly was defending her five-month-old puppy, Tonka, from the predator.

According to Australia’s 9News, Mills added, “She seemed to have shielded her tiny brother Tonka, who didn’t catch any poison.”

The snake was also hurt in the incident and had to be relocated from the premises.

Eastern brown snakes are one of the world’s deadliest snakes, native to eastern and central Australia.

Brown snakes are frequently seen in the neighborhood of people’s houses, sometimes even making their way inside through open windows, doors, or fissures, and are responsible for more human deaths than any other snake in the country.

The eastern brown snake, according to the Queensland Museum, is “pugnacious when provoked.”

The snake will rear up and adopt an S-shape attack posture if provoked, and will strike if cornered, according to Queensland’s department of environment and science.

An eastern brown snake lashed out repeatedly after being discovered hidden in a tiny crevice in a sliding door frame in an old woman’s home, according to footage provided by an Australian snake catcher in June.

However, according to the Australian Museum, they’ll only behave in this way if they’re “surprised or cornered,” and in most cases, they’ll “flee or else remain still, hoping to evade detection.”

Within minutes of the bite, Mills was able to attend to her dog.

She was whisked away to a veterinarian, where she was given antivenom and an IV. Her organ failure is currently being monitored.

Organ failure is one of numerous devastating effects of an eastern brown snake bite, which also includes paralysis and excessive bleeding.

In a different instance in Queensland in August, a pet dog was bitten by an eastern brown snake.

The 4-year-old mastiff cross, who was supposed to be a bridesmaid at the wedding of its owners, was assaulted just days before the ceremony.

The dog was taken to a veterinary facility, where he was treated. This is a condensed version of the information.