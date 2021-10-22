After beating Genk in the Europa League, West Ham remain unbeaten.

With a 3-0 home win over Genk on Thursday, West Ham gained control of Group H in the Europa League.

Craig Dawson scored late in the first half, and Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen added goals in the second half to put the Hammers in front by six points.

“The most important thing is to come out on top in the group. The games played at home are crucial. We, too, want to win away “BT Sport quoted Bowen as saying.

“Teams will be afraid of us if we can stay strong and maintain our confidence. We might be the squad to keep an eye on. We’re only a few games away from a deep run in the cup “Added he.

Rapid Vienna opened their account in the competition with a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Lyon had a flawless start to their European campaign as well, coming from behind to defeat Sparta Prague 4-2.

The French were behind 2-0 early on after youngster Malo Gusto was sent off. They finished the remaining quarter of an hour with ten men.

Cameroon’s Karl Toko Ekambi, France’s Houssem Aouar, and Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta all answered with doubles to secure the victory.

“It was quite difficult for the first 20 minutes,” Haouar told RMC Sport.

“We had a lot of talent up front, so we understood how to score once we got the ball. It demonstrates our entire level of excellence “Added he.

Napoli, the Serie A leaders, defeated Legia Warsaw 3-0 to earn their first European victory of the season.

After Lorenzo Insigne broke the deadlock for the Italians, Nigerian Victor Osimhen made it nine goals for the season.

With a third goal in additional time, Italy midfielder Matteo Politano poured salt to the wounds of the Poles.

Monaco remained top of Group B as Sofiane Diop, a 21-year-old midfielder, scored the game’s 89th goal in a 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

After Real Sociedad’s 1-0 triumph, Austria’s Sturm Graz is still without a point after three rounds after Alexander Isak of Sweden scored the game’s only goal in the second half.

Pieter Gerkens scored with half an hour left to earn Antwerp a 2-2 draw, denying Fenerbahce their first win of the season.

Marseille were held to a 0-0 draw by Lazio, with Ciro Immobile of Italy hitting the woodwork for the hosts.

Following the match, the French club issued a statement saying they “reserved the right” to file a formal complaint after Senegalese attacker Bamba Dieng was allegedly subjected to racial insults from home fans.

On Wednesday, Zambia striker Patson Daka scored four goals to help Leicester resurrect their season after coming back from a two-goal deficit to win.