After Ardern’s invitation, Colbert is’stoked’ to liven up the APEC.

After New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern urged him to provide some levity to an event dominated by pandemic responses and climate change, US comedian Stephen Colbert addressed world leaders at a virtual meeting on the Asia-future Pacific’s on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ardern is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting online this year, and has invited leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to speak to business leaders.

Colbert, a noted Kiwi-phile and admirer of Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” films, was also invited to bring some humour into the discussion.

Colbert went on to address the online delegates in New Zealand vernacular with subtitles, saying, “I’m a big fan of this wonderful country at the bottom of the Pacific.”

“When Jacinda, the top sheila (prime minister), contacted me on the blower (phone), I was pumped (thrilled),” he remarked. “I thought to myself, “Sweet as honey” (great). That would be a lovely option (excellent). Then here I am, nek minnit (next minute).” On “The Late Show,” Colbert has mentioned his love for New Zealand several times, and he visited the nation in 2019, broadcasting a series of tales about his trip.

Colbert performed carpool karaoke with Ardern, had a BBQ with artist Lorde, and interviewed Jackson on his stay.