After Apple announced that the iPhone 6s would support the iOS 15 update, memes and jokes erupted.

After Apple announced that the upgrade would be available on the iPhone 6s—which is now nearly six years old—jokes about the company’s latest iPhone operating system update have flooded Twitter.

Multiple FaceTime video call enhancements, such as voice isolation and portrait mode; a new Focus mode similar to Do Not Disturb; and more customization options for the Memoji avatar are among the new features included in the iOS 15 release.

The update is available for over 20 different iPhone models, ranging from the most recent iPhone 12 to the iPhone 6s, which was introduced in September 2015.

This has prompted social media users to make jokes, with some complimenting the phone’s lifespan.

#WWDC21 pic: LONG LIVE THE IPHONE 6S

https://t.co/tEytMWWPGc/tEytMWWPGc/tEytMWWPG

June 7, 2021 — Simon (@isactuallysimon)

Others claim that due to hardware limitations, the iPhone 6s will struggle with the new updates, showing the phone as sweating.

iOS 15 is a new operating system from Apple.

pic.twitter.com/k7R2bGR17r My iPhone 6s: pic.twitter.com/k7R2bGR17r

June 7, 2021 — Akif (@akif taqiuzaman)

#iOS15 #iphone6s pic.twitter.com/RCg3opmrrO Condition of iPhone 6s after update:#iOS15 #iphone6s pic.twitter.com/RCg3opmrrO

June 8, 2021 — DEADSOUL (@deadsoulmuzic)

For some people, the iPhone 6s is still a viable option. In May, technology site Alphr examined its slightly older brother, the iPhone 6, and declared it “still an excellent phone.”

Even yet, there was suspicion that the iPhone 6s would be left out of the iOS 15 compatibility list before Apple released it.

According to “our developer buddy at Apple,” iOS 15 will not be supported on the iPhone 6s, according to the French website iPhoneSoft.

Apple claims that its products are built to last a long time. More than five years after it ceases selling its goods, the business deems them “vintage,” and more than seven years after that, it considers them “obsolete,” at which point it stops providing hardware support.

The corporation has been involved in legal battles about the performance of its older gadgets throughout the years. The business agreed to pay up to $500 million in March 2020 to resolve a lawsuit accusing it intentionally slowing down iPhones to encourage customers to upgrade to newer models.

Apple agreed to pay $113 million to settle lawsuits brought by over 30 states over the “batterygate” incident in November 2020.

Apple was accused of doing so on purpose, which sparked a debate. This is a condensed version of the information.