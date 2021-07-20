After an assassination attempt, Mali’s interim leader is said to be safe.

Colonel Assimi Goita, Mali’s interim president, was “safe and sound,” according to his office, following an assassination attempt by two men, one of whom used a knife, during prayers at a mosque in Bamako on Tuesday.

The assailants surged for Goita, who was soon carried away by security, according to an AFP journalist who witnessed the violence.

Blood was also seen at the site, according to the journalist, though it was unclear who had been injured.

After what was dubbed an assassination attempt, a presidential official later stated that Goita was “safe and sound.”

Goita landed at the Kati military base outside of the capital, where “security has been bolstered,” according to the spokesman.

The presidency said in a statement that one perpetrator had been apprehended and that “investigations are ongoing.”

The incident occurred after prayers in Bamako’s grand mosque for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

While an imam was ushering believers outside the mosque for a ceremonial animal sacrifice, assailants targeted the president.

A man tried to assassinate the president with a knife, according to Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone, who was present at the mosque.

Latus Toure, the mosque’s director, said an attacker lunged at the president but injured someone else.

Later, a security officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said two persons had been arrested and were being held in custody.

The terrible attack comes after months of political turmoil in Mali, which is simultaneously fighting a terrorist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

After launching the country’s second coup in less than a year, Goita was inaugurated in as president in June.

Last August, the colonel and other army soldiers staged a coup against elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following weeks of enormous protests against corruption and the country’s long-running Islamist conflict.

The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Mali, demanding for the appointment of a civilian prime minister, following the country’s second coup in nine months.

France, which has tens of thousands of troops stationed in Mali, has also ceased military cooperation with the country.

Following that, the former colonial power announced that it would phase out its 5,100-strong Barkhane force, which has been fighting terrorists in the Sahel since 2013.

The military junta turned control over to a civilian-led transitional administration in February 2022, promising to restore civilian rule.

It announced its new administration in June, assigning military people to crucial positions.

