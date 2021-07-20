After an assassination attempt, Mali’s interim leader claims to be in good health.

Colonel Assimi Goita, the Malian strongman, escaped an assassination attempt in a mosque in Bamako on Tuesday, the latest blow to the country’s stability after two military coups in less than a year.

An AFP correspondent witnessed two assailants, one of them was armed with a knife, attack Goita after prayers at the capital’s Grand Mosque for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

Security soon rushed Goita, a special forces colonel who was designated interim president in May, away.

The journalist noticed blood at the scene, but it was unclear who had been injured.

Later, Goita appeared on the state broadcaster ORTM, saying he was doing “quite well” following the incident.

He responded, sporting a blue cap and a gleaming blue gown, “That’s part of being a leader, there are always malcontents.”

“There are people who may wish to try to generate instability at any time.”

After what was described as an assassination attempt, his office issued a statement indicating that Goita was “safe and sound.”

One attacker had been apprehended, and “investigations are ongoing,” according to the presidency.

While an imam was ushering believers outside the Great Mosque for a ceremonial animal sacrifice, the assailants went after the president.

A man tried to assassinate the president with a knife, according to Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone, who was present at the mosque.

Latus Toure, the mosque’s director, said an attacker lunged at the president but injured someone else.

Later, a security officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said two persons had been arrested and were being held in custody.

During his broadcast remarks, Goita only mentioned one assailant. Choguel Kokalla Maiga, his prime minister, made a similar assertion.

According to AFP journalists, the atmosphere in Bamako was peaceful on Tuesday following the assault, especially in the area surrounding the mosque.

The terrible attack comes after months of political turmoil in Mali, which is simultaneously fighting a terrorist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

After launching the country’s second coup in less than a year, Goita was inaugurated in as president in June.

After weeks of large protests against corruption and the long-running terrorist struggle, he led a putsch in August that deposed elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

After that, the junta handed power over to a civilian-led transitional administration, which promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022.

However, Goita, the interim government's vice president, resigned in late May.