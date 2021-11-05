After ambiguous emission pledges, the COP26 is bracing for youth protests.

Thousands of young activists were planning to descend on Glasgow on Friday to protest what they called the COP26 climate summit’s dangerous lack of action.

Demonstrations are anticipated throughout the Scottish capital to draw attention to the disparity between the glacial pace of carbon reductions and the global climate emergency that has already engulfed many countries.

The planned three-hour demonstration during COP26’s “Youth Day,” which will be attended by high-profile campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate, is expected to draw significant crowds, according to organizers of the Fridays for Future worldwide strike movement.

“We’re witnessing big words and huge promises again at the UN Climate Summit,” said Mitze Joelle Tan, a climate justice activist from the Philippines.

“We need significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions, reparations from the Global North to the Global South to be used for adaptation and loss and damage management, and the fossil fuel sector must be phased out.”

Delegates from over 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow to discuss ways to reach the Paris Agreement’s objective of keeping global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

The UN-led initiative calls for countries to commit to ever-increasing emissions reductions, as well as richer, historical emitters to assist poorer countries in financing energy transformations and dealing with climate impacts.

On Thursday, two more countries pledged to limit their fossil fuel consumption.

By the end of 2022, twenty countries, including major financiers the United States and Canada, have pledged to stop subsidizing international fossil fuel projects.

Over 40 countries also agreed to phase out coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, though details were few and no timetable was provided.

“This is no longer a climate conference,” Thunberg tweeted, displeased. “This is a greenwashing festival in the Global North.” Experts believe that a pledge made by more than 100 countries during the high-level leaders conference at the outset of COP26 to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% this decade will have a substantial short-term influence on global warming.

Environmental groups, on the other hand, pointed out that governments, particularly affluent polluters, have a history of breaking their climate promises.

“I stood in front of world leaders in Glasgow on Monday and begged them to open their hearts to the people on the frontlines of the climate disaster,” Kenyan campaigner Elizabeth Wathuti said at the conference’s opening plenary.

“I implored them to take their historic responsibilities seriously and to act decisively in this situation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.