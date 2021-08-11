After a two-hour battle, a Maryland fisherman catches a record-breaking 318-pound swordfish.

After landing a 318.5-pound swordfish during a tournament, a fisherman shattered a two-week-old Maryland state record.

Jake Bertonazzi, a New Jersey angler, caught the fish on August 6 while competing in the White Marlin Open 60 miles offshore of Ocean City, according to a statement released by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Tuesday.

In the Atlantic Division, the catch set a new state swordfish record. The DNR keeps track of sport fish records in four categories: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive.

The 318.5-pound swordfish was certified by a White Marlin Open official, and the Maryland DNR confirmed the catch with a biologist.

Swordfish in the Atlantic can grow to a maximum size of 1,165 pounds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. They are among the ocean’s quickest predators, capable of swimming at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.

Bertonazzi used squid as bait to catch the swordfish just minutes before the tournament ended.

Bertonazzi explained, “We were having a slow week… not having anything.” “It started taking [the bait]around 15 minutes before the tournament ended.”

Bertonazzi spent nearly two hours reeling in his record capture after the fish swallowed the bait, an event he described as “mind-blowing.”

Bertonazzi beat the previous Maryland swordfish record for the Atlantic Division, which had only been held for two weeks.

Annapolis Peter Schultz held the previous record with a 301-pound swordfish caught 50 miles offshore from Ocean City on July 23.

Schultz, like Bertonazzi, caught his fish during a tournament, in this instance the Fish Classic Tournament.

According to a statement from the DNR, Schultz, who used dead eel as bait, hauled in the fish with the help of his team after a “epic” eight-hour struggle.

The angler thanked his crew, calling the capture a “once in a lifetime” catch.

Schultz stated, “We put so much effort into this.” “Everyone played an important role.”

Anglers who believe they have a state record catch should fill out the state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325, according to the DNR. To retain the weight of the fish until it can be examined by experts, the department recommends immersing it in freezing water.

Any fish that has been captured. This is a condensed version of the information.