After a “tough” election, Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida declares victory.

After his ruling coalition gained a large majority in national elections on Monday, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailed victory, promising to rebuild the virus-ravaged economy and “take a leading role” in Asia’s quest toward carbon neutrality.

Kishida, a soft-spoken moderate who has been in office for a month, announced this month that he would lay out ideas for a massive spending package to help resuscitate the world’s third-largest economy.

Kishida said he was devoted to his predecessor Yoshihide Suga’s climate ambitions before flying to the COP26 session, his first international engagement as prime minister.

“We will not only stick to our carbon-neutral aim of 2050, but we will also take the lead in moving toward zero emissions in Asia,” he said.

While the official results were being finalized, local media indicated that the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito had won 293 of the 465 seats in parliament’s lower house.

Previously, the coalition had 305 seats.

The ruling coalition faced obstacles from low approval ratings for Kishida and a more united opposition, but the outcome was better than exit polls indicated.

“It was a very difficult election,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remarked, “but the people’s desire — that they want us to build this country’s future under the stable LDP-Komeito government and the Kishida administration — was demonstrated.”

The benchmark Nikkei stock index closed up 2.6 percent, indicating that investors were pleased with the findings.

Kishida took over after Suga quit after only a year in office, largely due to popular dissatisfaction with his handling of the Covid-19 controversy.

Japan has only had roughly 18,000 viral deaths, a modest number for a country with a population of 126 million people, and has never implemented a blanket lockdown.

However, many businesses, particularly pubs and restaurants, have suffered as a result of lengthy commercial activity limitations.

Kishida stated that the health system’s capacity to treat Covid patients will be improved, and that booster doses would begin in December.

He also stated that he would offer “a large-scale economic boost” as soon as possible this year, without specifying the size.

The 64-year-old has announced plans to address inequity exacerbated by Suga’s and Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pro-business policies.

In order to offset challenges from China and North Korea, the LDP has committed to raise defense spending.

In order to offset challenges from China and North Korea, the LDP has committed to raise defense spending.

"In this shifting context, what do we actually need to defend people's lives?" On Monday, Kishida said, "The sum of a budget should not come."