After a suspected lion attack, a missing woman was discovered dead with her torso missing.

The death of a Zimbabwean woman who went missing on Friday is likely to have been caused by a lion.

On Wednesday, the horribly mutilated body of a woman who had left Gache Gache hamlet to walk seven and a half kilometres to the Mudzimu Irrigation Scheme was discovered.

The incident was confirmed by Gache Gache Ward 8 Councillor Kudzanayi Makanyaire, according to The Herald. The death had left the entire neighborhood disturbed, according to the publication.

“Based on available information, the woman paid a visit to the community on Friday and then left later that day to return to the Mudzimu Irrigation Scheme,” Makanyaire added. “She was riding a bicycle and carrying a torch when she departed. She did, however, arrive in the village on time, as her husband had predicted.” When he called to see where his wife was, he was told she had already departed. From both sites, a search was begun. Her lower torso was discovered just 600 meters (about 2,000 feet) from her destination on Wednesday, bringing the story to a close.

The police in Kariba were notified of the event. According to The Herald, residents were warned not to move the body until police arrived and could perform an investigation.

Zimbabwe is home to a large number of wild lions. According to Culture Trip, current estimates show that up to 500 big cats roam the country’s largest game reserve.

In other parts of the country, where lions are known to attack humans and cattle, human-lion interactions become difficult, if not deadly.

By the end of April 2021, lions and leopards had murdered more than 20 cattle and 30 goats in Zimbabwe’s Hurungwe District.

According to Safaris Africa, lions kill roughly 200 people per year across Africa. While many of those slain were tourists, the vast majority were ordinary citizens going about their daily lives.

This may cause villagers in Zimbabwe to be unconcerned about the death of big cats. Cecil, a lion slain by an American hunter in Zimbabwe in 2015, aroused uproar in the United States.

Jimmy Kimmel, a talk show presenter, addressed the issue on his show, promising that "not all Americans are like this jackhole." Goodwell Nzou, a Zimbabwean PhD student studying molecular medicine in the United States, had a different perspective.