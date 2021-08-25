After a strong start to the week, Asian markets are mixed.

Asian markets were uneven on Wednesday, with profit-taking following a good start to the week tempered by news that Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar spending plans were getting closer, delivering another massive boost to the economy.

The United States Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to provide full approval to Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s has boosted mood dramatically, as it allayed fears about the fast-spreading Delta form in the world’s largest economy.

This comes as infection surges in other nations, notably the United States, are diminishing, and China looks to have resolved a weeks-long outbreak. Others, such as Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, are still fighting the epidemic, requiring them to implement containment measures.

According to Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank, the FDA measure “is paving the road for organizations to demand immunizations for workers and thereby push vaccination rates higher.”

“China’s delta outbreak looks to be under control, with no new domestic cases reported for two days in a row (just one suspected case), while the PBoC pledged to increase credit support for small enterprises and the real economy.”

Wall Street had another good day, with the S&P 500 setting a new high and the Nasdaq reaching a new high of 15,000 for the first time.

Asia, on the other hand, struggled to take up the slack, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Seoul in the red, Tokyo flat, and Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta on the rise.

Traders are bullish, buoyed by reports that Democrats in the House of Representatives had resolved internal divisions in enough to advance Vice President Joe Biden’s huge spending measure.

While there is still a long way to go before it reaches the president’s desk for signature, the agreement brings the president closer to his near $5 trillion target for upgrading US infrastructure and delivering much-needed upgrades to education, health care, and climate change resilience.

“Today, the House of Representatives took a crucial step toward making a historic investment that will alter America – cutting taxes for working families and positioning the American economy for long-term, long-term growth,” Biden said.

The focus now shifts to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to central bankers and finance chiefs at the Jackson Hole symposium, in the hopes of learning more about the Fed’s monetary policy plans in light of the Delta mutation’s potential impact on growth.

Observers, on the other hand, believe that the sickness will simply slow the global recovery rather than throw it off track.

