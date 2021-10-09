After a spike following Elon Musk’s tweet, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency price is still high, but it is dropping.

Despite a strong rebound on Friday morning, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is trading lower than it was on Thursday.

According to a Fortune story, the price of the dog-themed coin has risen in recent days, owing to a tweet by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

On October 4, Musk shared a photo of his new pet dog, a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki, sleeping in the front trunk of a Tesla.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the Shiba Inu coin began a multi-day price climb on the same day, peaking at roughly $0.000035 on October 7th. The token was worth roughly $0.000008 just before the price increase.

That same evening, the price plummeted to roughly $0.000021, before rebounding in the early hours of October 8.

The token was worth $0.000025 at 9:30 a.m. ET. As a result, while the token’s value was still high compared to its pre-October 4 spike, it was down more than 20% compared to a day before, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, Shiba Inu’s market cap (the total value of all tokens in circulation) was roughly $11.4 billion.

Cryptocurrencies are known for their extremely volatile pricing, which can rapidly rise and decrease. The Washington Newsday has previously been warned by experts about the hazards and perils of exchanging them.

Shiba Inu, for example, hit an all-time high of $0.000038 on May 10 this year before collapsing in price as part of a larger crypto market crisis.

Following the popularity of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is part of a larger cryptocurrency phenomenon featuring dog-themed tokens.

Dogecoin was created as a joke by software developers in 2013, but it has since grown in popularity and is now one of the top ten most expensive cryptocurrencies in the world, with a market worth of over $32 billion. On Friday morning, each Dogecoin was valued slightly over $0.24.

Musk has praised the coin several times on social media, establishing himself as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency sector. His tweets have frequently corresponded to price changes.

Floki Inu, Shiba Floki, and Baby Floki—all of which appear to have recently spawned—are further dog-themed tokens that have lately spawned.