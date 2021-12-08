After a shark bites a friend at the beach, a teen smacks the predator.

After a shark bit his friend while they were swimming off the coast of Australia, a teenager detailed the moment he hit it.

At a beach in a seaside town in Victoria, Jack Shaw and a friend were neck-deep in water when they came face to face with a reef or copper shark. In news accounts, his acquaintance was only referred to as Tiarna.

Shaw claims his acquaintance was wounded in the water and had injuries to her hand and calf. When she peered below, she noticed a shark.

“So I tried my hardest to get it off there,” he explained, “smacking at it, trying to get it off.” “I turned around, it got me on the back, and then I said,’swim!’ and we attempted to get back to shore as quickly as we could.” During the incident, Shaw stated he was thinking “grab the shark, get it off, get out of the water.”

A family on the beach assisted the teenagers, including mother Dianne Hobbs, a trauma nurse.

Father Peter Hobbs stated on Facebook that the family was enjoying a “leisurely paddle” at Ocean Grove Beach when they noticed Shaw and Tiarna splashing in the water. The family acted quickly when they heard cries.

Their small boy paddled out to assist the couple, but his parents summoned him back inside. Shaw and Tiarna were aided to the shore by off-duty lifeguards, according to 9News.

“Di, being an ex-professional Trauma Emergency Nurse sprang into action, Ella carried in the boards, and I hurried back to the beach bag to contact 000 [Australia’s first responders number],” Peter Hobbs said of his wife and daughter. The ambos [first responders]arrived quickly, but Di had all the volunteer helps organized and the poor lady’s leg bandaged and ready for the paramedics in the meanwhile. The teenagers were visibly shaken, yet they were escorted to the hospital.” The family was at the beach that night, according to Peter Hobbs, so Ella Hobbs could learn to surf, something she had “always” been hesitant to do because of sharks.

“She had been in the area where the shark attack occurred and had caught some decent waves.” We’ll have to reintroduce her. This is a condensed version of the information.