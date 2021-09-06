After a rare surgery, twins born conjoined at the head meet for the first time.

After being born conjoined at the head, Israeli doctors were able to surgically separate two twin girls.

After the procedure to separate them was done, footage and images published with the public show the two one-year-old Israeli girls looking at each other.

According to Reuters, the treatment took specialists at the Soroka Medical Centre 12 hours to complete. The hospital said it took months of planning and feedback from dozens of experts around the world. The names of the girls have not been released to the media.

According to Reuters, Mickey Gideon, Soroka’s head pediatric neurosurgeon, the “unique and complicated surgery” has only been performed 20 times in history. The surgery was also carried out for the first time in Israel.

Eldad Silberstein, another Soroka doctor, told Israeli news site Channel 12 that the twins were doing well and breathing and feeding on their own.

Dr. Isaac Lazar, director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Soroka, told The Times of Israel newspaper that the moment the two babies were able to meet each other for the first time after being separated for a year was “simply incredibly special.”

Doctors had to operate between major blood veins in the head during the surgery to separate the two newborns, according to Lazar.

The procedure was “complicated beyond anything one could imagine,” according to the doctor, who explained to The Times of Israel that surgeons had to place inflatable silicone bags in the two girls’ heads prior to the surgery in order for them to grow more skin, which could then be closed after the operation.

“One of the reasons for doing this now, as soon as possible,” he continued, “is to allow normal development, which we hope is now extremely likely.”

Conjoined twins tend to be rarer in some organizations than in others. According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, conjoined twins occur once per 50,000 to 60,000 births. Conjoined twins, according to the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in the United Kingdom, occur once in 2.5 million births.

It affects female babies more than male babies, and only 2% of conjoined twins are united at the. This is a condensed version of the information.