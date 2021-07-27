After a prosecutor flees, the US continues to work with Guatemala.

After Guatemala’s chief anti-corruption investigator was fired and departed the country, the US said Tuesday that it was suspending cooperation with the country’s prosecutors.

The firing of prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval demonstrated a lack of “good faith” by Attorney General Consuelo Porras, whose agency is known as the Public Ministry, according to President Joe Biden’s administration, which has highlighted the battle against graft as a top priority.

“As a result, we have lost faith in the attorney general,” Jalina Porter, a State Department spokeswoman, told reporters.

“The United States government is temporarily stopping programmatic collaboration with the Public Ministry while we conduct an assessment of our assistance to the attorney general’s activities,” she added.

“We are keeping a careful eye on any new steps in Guatemala that could jeopardize the rule of law or judicial independence.”

Sandoval, who received a honor from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this year for his anti-corruption efforts, said he fled Guatemala because he was afraid for his life.

The Biden administration has been hammered by the Republican Party for the continuous exodus of Guatemalans and other Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States.

Biden is seeking $4 billion in funds for a four-year strategy to address the core causes of migration, which include corrupt public institutions, extreme poverty, some of the world’s highest crime rates, and natural disasters exacerbated by climate change.