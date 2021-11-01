After a massive solar storm on Halloween, magnificent photos of the Northern Lights were captured.

During a period of increased solar activity, the Northern Lights put on a stunning show over the Halloween weekend, and social media users captured some of the enchantment on camera.

The auroras were seen from the United Kingdom to North America.

They were so dazzling in Iceland that individuals were able to take good photos using their mobile phones.

“Sorry, I know you’re all Halloweening but I’m actually shaking in my boots after just seeing the Northern Lights in Iceland and I must share,” tweeted Twitter user Paul Black, who managed to photograph the lights on his iPhone.

An amateur photographer photographed the dancing lights over Iceland using his phone camera, and hailed the occurrence as “simply incredible” on Twitter.

Sorry, I know it’s Halloween, but I’m shaking in my boots from seeing the northern lights in Iceland, and I just have to share x god bless iPhone 12 Pro lapse cameras x photo.

twitter.com/Vn1IrdTLD2

Paul Black (@paulbIack) (@paulbIack) (@paulbIack) (@pa 30th of October, 2021 Tonight’s #NorthernLights are truly breathtaking! They may even be seen from #Reykjavik’s downtown area. On our walk back to the hotel, I snapped this photo with my #iPhone. twitter.com/UGSAqZ67JL — WxWagner (@MelissaLamkin) 30th of October, 2021 The auroras were also seen over the United Kingdom. Astronomer Daniel Monk captured this photo of them blazing in green and red over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland.

Last night, the Northern Lights were caught at Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland.

@VisitNland @NTNorthd Coast @BBCLN @metoffice pic.twitter.com/uaxj8HzLCI @VisitNland @NTNorthd Coast @BBCLN @metoffice

Daniel Monk (@DanielMonk91) (@DanielMonk91) (@DanielMonk91) (@Dani 31st of October, 2021 The weekend’s space weather, according to Monk, who is also an astrophotographer, “sparked a greater than typical aurora.” “It wasn’t a tremendous spectacle and nowhere near as wonderful as it could have been,” he continued, “but it was decent.” Someone in Scotland saw the lights that appeared immediately below The Plough constellation.

Even while the lights were not visible to the naked eye at the time, a Twitter user in Portugal Cove, Newfoundland, Canada, was able to see them by setting up a camera with a long exposure setting.

Tonight at Dornoch, Scotland, there was a good show of Aurora Borealis, with the added benefit of the The. This is a condensed version of the information.