After a lifetime of Merkel, German youths yearn for change.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is the only leader millions of young Germans have ever known, a pillar of stability in an unpredictable world.

However, as her 16-year term draws to a close, some critics claim that her cautious attitude impeded progress on pressing concerns like climate change and the digital race.

In Germany, voters under the age of 30 account for 14% of the electorate, which heads to the polls on Sunday. Many people are abandoning her Christian Democrats (CDU) party in favor of the Greens because they want to see action on climate problems.

Some claim that the old-guard parties, such as the CDU and the centre-left Social Democrats, have failed to effect real reform.

“She has utterly failed on digitization, the climate catastrophe has deteriorated, the wealth gap has expanded, and she has done nothing about educational inequality,” said Christophe Dierckx, a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Frankfurt.

Merkel, he continued, had mostly overlooked his generation and their future, engaging in conservative politics “at its worst.”

He isn’t the only adolescent who feels left out.

Merkel’s CDU policies, according to Kaan Ogurlu, a 19-year-old Berlin law student, are “primarily directed at elderly people.”

In recent years, a youth-led movement has pushed Merkel’s administration to do more to safeguard the environment, protesting on Fridays in school strikes inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Young activists have also challenged the government to court in an attempt to compel it to meet more stringent environmental goals.

Following a TV discussion last weekend between the three leading candidates to succeed Merkel, only 11% of voters aged 18 to 34 chose the CDU’s Armin Laschet as the winner, while 52 percent chose the Greens’ Annalena Baerbock.

Apart from their dissatisfaction with the climate, many young people in Germany felt betrayed by the German government during the pandemic, with a lack of equipment preventing remote study and promised classroom ventilation systems failing to materialize.

For others, however, Merkel was a much-appreciated steady hand in the midst of a series of crises.

She provided stability in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the 2015 refugee flood, when Germany opened its doors to hundreds of thousands of Afghans and Syrians fleeing war and catastrophe.

The chancellor’s “reassuring, tranquil method of governing has been very useful” to young people, especially those in their 20s, according to sociologist Klaus Hurrelmann of Berlin’s Hertie School.

She has an attitude about her that says, "I'm your mother, I'll look after you."