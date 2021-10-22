After a hospital stay, Queen Elizabeth II’s health has become a source of consternation.

Despite royal authorities indicating she was resting at home, questions over the health of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II arose Friday after she underwent tests and spent the night in hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Buckingham Palace announced that she had canceled a planned engagement in Northern Ireland after receiving medical advice to rest.

After The Sun tabloid revealed the news, royal authorities were compelled to confirm late Thursday that she underwent “some preliminary investigations” in hospital on Wednesday and stayed overnight.

She was believed to be “in high spirits” when she returned from King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London to her Windsor Castle home west of London.

The hospital visit and stay were not first published, according to the Press Association news agency, since they were intended to be brief and to preserve her privacy.

She stayed the night for “practical reasons,” according to reports, because it was too late to drive back to Windsor, which was 26 miles (42 kilometers) away.

The Queen has previously been treated at the restricted private facility recognized for treating the royal family, including in 2013 for gastroenteritis and a one-night stay.

The news comes after a hectic few weeks in which the monarch attended more than a dozen public events, including a reception for global business executives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The news of the queen’s overnight hospital stay has gone public, according to Royals author Robert Hardman, who told the BBC that there would be “a slight degree of annoyance around the palace this morning.”

“There’s a concern to keep the office’s dignity,” Hardman said, adding that officials were likely concerned about “big banks of cameras and 24-hour news setting up outside the hospital.”

Royal authorities, on the other hand, “have not been providing us a whole, reasonable picture of what has been going,” according to veteran BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

“When there is a lack of good, balanced, and trustworthy information, rumors and falsehoods flourish.”

“We must hope that we can trust what the palace is currently saying us,” he said, adding that promises that the queen was in good spirits were “a useful phrase that the palace dusts up at times like this.”

The statement was also dubbed a “palace clich?” by Richard Palmer, royal journalist for the Daily Express.

“Royal sources were keen to promote the image that she had simply overdone it,” he added, “but may struggle to persuade the public now.”

Queen Elizabeth II is the United Kingdom's head of state.