After a damning harassment report, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has being urged to resign.

After an independent investigation found that he sexually assaulted multiple women, US President Joe Biden joined other senior Democrats in calling for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo, who was praised around the country for his quick response to the outbreak, denied any wrongdoing and resisted calls to resign after a study concluded he harassed current and former New York state employees.

But, by late Tuesday, his position had become unsustainable as Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the three-term governor should resign and state lawmakers proceeded to impeach him.

Biden told reporters in Washington, “I believe he should resign.”

According to state Attorney General Letitia James, the explosive report details charges by 11 women that present a “deeply troubling yet clear” picture of a pattern of abusive behavior by Cuomo and his senior staff.

Although James said the probe was “civil in nature,” it was unclear whether the governor would face criminal charges. However, US media reported that the district attorney’s office in Albany, the state capital, had begun an investigation.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed many women and violated federal and state law,” James said at a press conference after the five-month probe.

Cuomo, she claimed, participated in “unwelcome and non-consensual contact” and made “many provocative sexual comments that created a hostile work atmosphere for women.”

Cuomo and his senior team were also found to have taken retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her tale, according to the report.

Cuomo has offered a categorical denial.

In a pre-recorded television address, he stated, “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted sexual approaches.”

“I am a 63-year-old woman. I’ve spent my entire adult life in the spotlight. That isn’t who I am at all. And it isn’t who I’ve always been.”

“What matters to me at the end of the day is getting the most done I can for you,” he said, implying that resignation was not on his mind.

“And that is exactly what I do on a daily basis. And I’m not going to be sidetracked from my work. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Cuomo also responded to each of the women’s allegations on his website, stating, “Please take the time to read the facts and decide for yourself.”

He defended his behavior by including photographs of important Americans kissing and hugging individuals, including Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Cuomo, according to a former employee, slid his. Brief News from Washington Newsday.