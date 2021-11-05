After a Coal Spike, Beijing Closes Roads and Playgrounds Due to Heavy Smog.

Due to excessive smog, Beijing’s highways and school playgrounds were closed on Friday, as China pushes up coal production and faces scrutiny of its environmental record at crucial international climate negotiations.

World leaders met in Scotland this week for the COP26 negotiations, which are being described as one of the final chances to avoid catastrophic climate change, however Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a written message rather than coming in person.

China, the world’s top producer of the greenhouse gases that cause climate change, has increased coal production after supply chains were strained in recent months by an energy shortage caused by strict emissions targets and record coal prices.

According to the country’s weather forecaster, a heavy veil of pollution covered swaths of northern China on Friday, reducing visibility to less than 200 meters (yards) in some parts.

Schools in Beijing, which will host the Winter Olympics in February, have been told to suspend physical education courses and outdoor activities, blaming the pollution on “unfavorable weather conditions and regional pollution spread.”

Due to poor visibility, roadways leading to key cities including as Shanghai, Tianjin, and Harbin were blocked on Friday.

Pollutant levels discovered by a monitoring station at the US embassy in Beijing on Friday morning were classified as “extremely harmful” for the general public.

PM 2.5 levels, which penetrate deep into human lungs and cause respiratory diseases, were hovering about 220, well beyond the WHO’s recommended limit of 15.

According to city officials, the pollution is expected to last until at least Saturday evening.

China announced earlier this week that it has raised daily coal production by almost one million tonnes to alleviate a recent energy crisis that had forced enterprises to close.

China is no stranger to air pollution as a result of rapid industrialization, though severe smog events have become less common in recent years as authorities have placed a greater emphasis on environmental protection.

Beijing has committed to reaching a peak in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and then reducing them to zero by 2060.

China retaliated to US Vice President Joe Biden’s criticism on Wednesday, saying “actions speak louder than words” after Biden accused Beijing of failing to lead in the fight against climate change.

Coal is used to create around 60% of China’s electricity.