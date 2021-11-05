After a Coal Spike, Beijing Closes Roads and Playgrounds Due to Heavy Smog.

Due to excessive smog, Beijing’s highways and school playgrounds were closed on Friday, as China pushes up coal production and faces scrutiny of its environmental record at crucial international climate negotiations.

World leaders met in Scotland this week for the COP26 negotiations, which are being described as one of the final chances to avoid catastrophic climate change, however Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a written message rather than coming in person.

China, the world’s top producer of the greenhouse gases that cause climate change, has increased coal production after supply chains were strained in recent months by an energy shortage caused by strict emissions targets and record coal prices.

According to the country’s weather forecaster, a heavy veil of pollution covered swaths of northern China on Friday, reducing visibility to less than 200 meters (yards) in some parts.

Physical education programs and outdoor activities have been banned in schools in the capital, which will host the Winter Olympics in February.

Due to poor visibility, roadways leading to important cities including as Shanghai, Tianjin, and Harbin were closed.

Pollutant levels discovered by a monitoring station at the US embassy in Beijing on Friday were deemed “extremely unsafe” for the general public.

PM 2.5 levels, which penetrate deep into the lungs and cause respiratory diseases, were hovering above 230, well beyond the WHO’s recommended limit of 15.

Beijing officials blamed the smog on a combination of “unfavorable weather circumstances and regional pollution spread,” and predicted that it would last until Saturday evening.

But, according to Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy manager Danqing Li, “the main cause of haze in north China is fossil fuel combustion.”

Coal is used to create around 60% of China’s electricity.

China has raised coal production to alleviate a recent energy crisis that prompted enterprises to close.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the country’s main economic planning body, average daily coal production was 1.1 million tonnes more in the middle of October than at the end of September.

The ministry said Thursday that national coal stocks reached 112 million tonnes earlier this week, a “normal level for the ordinary year.”

Beijing, like many other cities in rapidly industrializing China, is no stranger to haze, though severe smog events have become less common in recent years as authorities have placed a greater emphasis on environmental preservation.

“In recent years, the air has been superb, with. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.