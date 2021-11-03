After a bruising election, Biden returns home to face the consequences.

President Joe Biden returned from Europe to a tempest over his Democratic Party’s devastating electoral setback — already riven by divisions that threaten to derail his substantial domestic changes in Congress.

A Republican red tsunami stormed over the eastern United States Tuesday, from Virginia Beach to Long Island and beyond, fueled by Vice President Joe Biden’s plummeting approval ratings and impatience with his delayed economic program.

Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated establishment contender Terry McAuliffe in a gubernatorial election in generally blue-trending Virginia, while Democratic control of the governor’s house in New Jersey clung by a thread.

Despite a comfortable victory for Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, Republicans gained ground in New York City, as well as a conservative backlash to a liberal proposal to abolish the police force in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was slain by cops.

Biden expressed confidence in the results in Virginia and New Jersey only hours before the polls closed, rejecting any suggestion that they were a referendum on his presidency.

Yet, as he touched down to face the music in Washington just as Youngkin was delivering his victory speech in Richmond, a split screen moment underlined his different fortunes at home and abroad.

Biden, who ran as a moderate but has ruled on the left, faces a difficult route to the November 2022 midterm elections as he attempts to bring the increasingly fractured Democratic factions together.

In Glasgow, the president promised decisive action on climate change, but the lack of meaningful progress on his environmental goals in Washington resonated throughout COP26, highlighting the harm caused on his agenda by months of infighting.

Youngkin thwarted McAuliffe’s return by harnessing parents’ anxieties about a public school curriculum they believe too liberal and growing irritation with Biden, who only a year ago won the state by ten points.

For weeks, Democrats have privately warned that a McAuliffe loss might frighten moderates already wary of Biden’s two-pronged $3-trillion proposal to overhaul infrastructure and expand the social safety net.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a centrist who opposes much of Biden’s agenda, led calls for a halt to huge budget negotiations so that lawmakers may “take their time and do it correctly.”

Progressives, on the other hand, believe that the state of Virginia was lost due to middle-of-the-road Democrats opposing legislation for child care, prescription drug reform, and paid family leave. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.