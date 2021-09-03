After a black hole devours it from the inside, a star explodes.

Astronomers have discovered evidence of a star swallowing a compact object that they suspect is a black hole, which subsequently devours the star’s core from within. The procedure resulted in an explosion, obliterating the star and leaving the black hole alone.

The horrible cosmic event, which occurred 480 million light-years from Earth in a dwarf star-forming galaxy, resulted in a tremendous blast of radio energy as luminous as one generally associated with an exploding star or supernova. The 27 antennae that make up the Very Large Array (VLA) telescope in the desert of New Mexico picked up this explosive flash in 2017.

The fact that this signal had not been detected in previous radio surveys, indicating a quick and intense cosmic event, deemed it worthy of further examination.

Dillon Dong, an astronomer at the California Institute of Technology, was intrigued, and he and his colleagues used the VLA and a telescope at the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawai’i to explore the dwarf galaxy further.

Dong is the lead author of a research published in the journal Science that discusses the findings.

Dong and his team observed a dazzling outflow of material stretching out in all directions at a speed of roughly 3 million kilometers per hour using the W.M. Keck Observatory telescope, which observes the Universe in the same optical light part of the electromagnetic spectrum that our eyes perceive in.

The astronomers were able to trace the source of the outflow to a central spot near the dwarf galaxy’s edge. They also discovered that an equipment aboard the International Space Station (ISS) picked up a burst of X-rays from the same point in 2014.

Dong and his team were able to build together a timeline of the event using all of this information.

The star and the black hole had been locked in a spiraling dance for eons until the star was consumed from the inside out by the black hole. The most massive of the two binary stars (two stars orbiting each other) burnt through its fuel faster, nearing the end of its lifespan, exploding in a supernova, and. This is a condensed version of the information.