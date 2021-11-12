After a 1,900-mile swim to New Zealand, a ‘exhausted’ Antarctic penguin is rescued.

A little penguin appears to have gone from Antarctica to New Zealand by mistake, covering almost 1,900 kilometres.

The bird, an Adélie penguin, was discovered by folks walking by on New Zealand’s Birdlings Flat Beach on Wednesday.

Thanks to Harry Singh, it was quickly taken care of. He contacted wildlife experts and refused to leave the penguin alone for several hours until they arrived to ensure it was safe.

“It did not move for one hour and [looked]fatigued,” Singh, who initially mistook the bird for a soft toy until he saw it move, told the BBC.

He went on to say that he didn’t want to leave the penguin alone in case it was devoured by a predator, such as a dog.

Singh was able to get video of the animal, which didn’t appear to be terrified of him and was waddling about the beach appearing a little bewildered.

He was able to contact New Zealand penguin rescuer Thomas Stracke, who has been working to rehabilitate the birds for the past decade.

Stracke drove to the beach for about two hours after receiving the call from Singh, who was still near the bird when he arrived.

Stracke then took the penguin away and performed some blood tests on it. “Apart from being a little starving and terribly dehydrated, he was actually not too awful,” he told The Guardian newspaper. “So we gave him some water and some fish smoothie.” The penguin rescuer then attempted to fly the bird to Scott Base, a New Zealand Antarctic research center about 2,500 miles from Wellington, but this was ruled impossible.

It’s Making Its Way Back

Stracke instead released the penguin onto a beach on New Zealand’s South Island’s Banks Peninsula, where it is hoped the animal would be able to find its way home, according to The Guardian.

Adélie penguins are rarely seen far from the shore or sea ice in Antarctica. According to New Zealand Birds Online, there have only been two previous known occurrences of individuals making it to New Zealand—one in 1962, which was found dead, and the other in 2007. This is a condensed version of the information.