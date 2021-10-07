After a 13-hour search, a dead hiker was discovered at the bottom of a 200-foot Utah canyon.

The hiker, who has not been identified, went missing near Lake Blanche the day before, according to a statement released by Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) on Tuesday.

On Sunday, SAR was completing another rescue involving a wounded hiker when they received a tip of an overdue hike in the Lake Blanche region.

A couple had gone hiking toward the lake with the intention of reaching the summit of a peak known as Sundial, according to SAR.

After arriving at the lake, one of the two became ill and returned to the water at around 1 p.m., while the other continued trekking higher.

The individual at the lake became concerned when they hadn’t seen or heard from their friend by early evening. After that, the individual hiked to a spot where they could acquire a cellular connection and called for assistance.

SAR despatched a crew to search for the missing hiker, with assistance from Utah Department of Public Safety helicopters and emergency rescue agency Life Flight. Weather conditions, on the other hand, impeded the search attempts.

“Unfortunately, heavy winds prevented them from putting more teams around the Sundial or remaining still long enough to search efficiently,” SAR stated in a statement.

“Because scouring the region above the lake in the dark was impossible, it was agreed to send most members home for the night and resume the search at sunrise.”

Ground crews continued their search and arrived at the base of Sundial around 1 a.m. on Monday, where they began combing the cliffs’ bottom. They eventually discovered the missing hiker dead at the base of a 200-foot precipice.

“In the morning, the Department of Public Safety Helicopter was dispatched and assisted in packaging the hiker and transporting them back to the trailhead,” SAR stated in a statement. “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the hiker’s companion and family. RIP.” Another hiker was killed in identical circumstances in nearby Little Cottonwood Canyon last month.

