After 150 years of eluding ecologists, a massive owl has finally been photographed.

A massive owl that has avoided researchers for nearly 150 years has been photographed in the wild in Ghana.

The owl in issue is a Shelley’s Eagle Owl, a species that birdwatchers are keen to see because sightings are often unsubstantiated.

According to Imperial College London, no such verifiable reports have surfaced from Ghana since the 1870s, when it was first recorded, and only glances have been obtained elsewhere (ICL).

This changed last week, when two researchers in Ghana’s Atewa forest captured a crystal-clear photo of the bird resting on a limb.

Joseph Tobias of ICL’s Department of Life Sciences and Robert Williams, a freelance ecologist, discovered it.

“There is no other bird in Africa’s rainforests as enormous,” Tobias stated in a news release, adding that when the two researchers lifted their binoculars to spot the elusive owl, their jaws fell.

Fortunately, they were able to gather themselves in time to grab a photo before the bird flew away 10 to 15 seconds later.

The bird’s head is tilted around 180 degrees, and it appears to be looking directly at the camera. The image may be viewed here.

According to ICL, the photo’s clarity is important. A earlier photograph, taken in 1975 at Antwerp Zoo, was regarded as “grainy,” and another “from Congo in 2005 as certainly not the right species,” according to the report. Other times, people claim to have seen or heard a Shelley’s Eagle Owl in various areas around Africa, but these claims are rarely verified, according to ICL.

The bird is one of Africa’s least well-known owls. According to Bird Life International, its ecology and behavior, for example, are largely unknown.

According to eBird, the bird is big, with dark eyes and dark brown upper parts.

Tobias and Williams’ discovery was “sensational,” according to Nathaniel Annorbah of Ghana’s University of Environment and Sustainable Development, who added: “We’ve been searching for this mysterious bird for years in the western lowlands, so to find it here in the ridgetop forests of the Eastern Region is a huge surprise.”

Shelley’s Eagle Owl is designated as vulnerable by Bird Life International, with its decrease attributed in part to habitat removal. This is a condensed version of the information.