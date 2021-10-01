After 1,200 people protested discrimination against LGBT people, NASA decided not to rename the telescope.

Despite complaints from over 1,000 astronomy enthusiasts, NASA has decided not to rename the forthcoming James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

On December 18, 2021, the space agency plans to launch the powerful new space observatory, which will be the successor to the famed Hubble telescope.

However, reservations have been raised about the new telescope’s namesake, James Webb, a former NASA administrator and former US undersecretary of state.

Scientists Lucianne Walkowicz, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Brian Nord, and Sarah Tuttle highlight Webb’s leadership during the Lavender Scare, a term referring to discrimination against homosexual people in the United States government and their dismissal from governmental roles during the mid-twentieth century.

According to historian Judith Adkins of the United States National Archives, the Lavender Scare lasted from the late 1940s to the 1960s, during which time thousands of lesbian employees were dismissed or forced to leave their positions.

Although Webb is not mentioned by name in Adkins’ piece, the open letter claims that he served as undersecretary of state from 1949 to 1952, which he did.

It also alludes to the firing of former NASA employee Clifford Norton, who was sacked after being arrested and questioned by a NASA security chief in 1963 on suspicion of making a homosexual advance. This occurred during Webb’s tenure as NASA Administrator, which lasted from 1961 to 1968.

According to NPR, letter co-author Chanda Prescod-Weinstein has seen no indication that Webb was aware of the incident, but she is concerned because of his leadership role.

“As we have already remarked, Webb’s leadership legacy is murky at best, and complicit with persecution at worst,” the letter states.

“We demand that NASA rename JWST as soon as possible, and confer this honor on someone whose legacy is worthy of a telescope whose data will be used in discoveries that will inspire future generations of astronomers, discoveries that we, the undersigned, will make.”

The letter had 1,210 signatures at the time this website viewed it, many of whom claimed to be astronomy aficionados, scientists, or students in other professions.

NASA investigated the matter and chose to preserve the telescope’s current name, according to NPR.

