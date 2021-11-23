Africa’s Great Green Wall is back in the spotlight.

Efforts to erect Africa’s Great Green Wall, a gigantic defense line against desertification, have gotten a major boost after years of struggle due to a lack of money.

The effort, which involves 11 countries on the rim of the world’s largest desert, was launched to great acclaim in 2005, only to be derailed due to a lack of funds.

However, 2021 might be a watershed moment.

Donors offered $19 billion for the program this year, with half of that already committed, and US billionaire Jeff Bezos announced that his foundation would contribute $1 billion to help battle land degradation, particularly in Africa, at the recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The objective is to plant a variety of trees and shrubs along an 8,000-kilometer (4,900-mile) long and 15-kilometer (nine-mile) wide corridor throughout Africa, hugging the Sahara’s southern edge.

Two years after the leaders of Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sudan conceived the proposal during a summit of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States held in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou, the African Union accepted the initiative in 2007.

The Pan-African Great Green Wall Agency is in charge of coordinating the project.

According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, once completed, it will be the world’s largest living building.

The Great Green Wall is Africa’s main initiative to battle climate change and desertification, as well as food insecurity and poverty in North Africa, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa.

The region, which is among the poorest in the world, is also experiencing some of the world’s most rapid temperature rises.

Rehabilitating 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, sequestering 250 million tonnes of carbon, and creating 10 million green employment are just a few of the concrete aims.

The Great Green Wall Agency’s executive secretary, Senegalese geologist Abdoulaye Dia, told AFP: “It’s not just a curtain of trees.”

According to Dia, the Green Wall has rehabilitated 4.6 million hectares of degraded land in 11 countries since 2005.

Reforestation and efforts to prevent soil degradation and overgrazing have been the major initiatives, he said, noting that funding came from individual governments, which fell well short of the amounts required for the program’s overall success. He did not give a figure.

The Green Wall was given a big boost in January this year during the One Planet Summit in Paris, where funders contributed $19 billion to the project.

"Fourty-eight percent of the money has been spent.