Africa is focusing on an innovative MRNA vaccine to help close the vaccine gap.

In a ground-breaking effort to solve Africa’s life-threatening lack of Covid vaccinations, a South African biotech partnership is developing a messenger RNA jab based on the Moderna formula.

Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, based in Cape Town, is leading a trial project to improve Moderna’s innovative medication, which is backed by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVAX program.

The goal is to develop an mRNA vaccination that is suitable for developing countries with hot weather.

It would be a strong, resilient vaccine that wouldn’t need to be kept at ultra-low temperatures all of the time, which would be a significant requirement in areas where power outages are common.

Africa is the world’s least immunized continent.

Only 5% of eligible Africans have been fully immunised more than ten months after the world’s first Covid shot was given and nearly two years into the outbreak.

Africa’s large reliance on imported vaccines, as well as its technological inadequacy in comparison to Europe, China, and the United States, have been revealed as a result of the situation.

“The terrible lesson we’ve learned throughout this pandemic is how Africa was almost entirely reliant” on vaccinations made outside the continent, according to Richard Mihigo, the WHO’s African immunization coordinator.

Three months ago, research and development at a 130-million-rand ($8.7-million) facility began, and Moderna is in the process of negotiating a licensing arrangement to use the core formula.

The massive issues are being tackled by twenty-two scientists.

The goal is to develop a “highly efficient and safe (vaccine) that has a different stability and is more suitable to be distributed at a temperature that is practical for Africa,” according to Afrigen’s managing director, Petro Terreblanche.

“It will be built for optimum variation protection,” she noted, “which is important for territories where variants are fast surfacing.”

“What we’re looking for is a second-generation vaccine,” said Martin Friede of the World Health Organization’s Vaccine Research Initiative.

“We have to start with a Moderna clone and get as close to Moderna as possible,” he explained.

“It’s not a Moderna knockoff.”

Within a year, prototype shots will be ready for clinical trials if all goes according to plan.

If the testing confirm that the improved vaccine is safe and effective, Biovac, a neighboring company to Afrigen, will be the first to commercialize it.

Following that, Afrigen will teach other countries and distribute production licenses to underprivileged countries who have been left behind in the quest for life-saving shots.

The Medicines Patent Pool is an international organization that aims to make it easier to get patents for medicines. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.