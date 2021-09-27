Aerial Video of the Greece Earthquake Shows Rubble in the Streets, with at least one person killed.

The destruction produced by a severe earthquake that shook the Greek island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea has been documented in a video.

Demos Konsolakes shot footage of rubble strewn over the streets of Arkalochori.

A “severe seismic disturbance” of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale happened at 9:17 a.m. local time on September 27 in Crete, the largest of Greece’s several islands, according to the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ Institute of Geodynamics, the epicenter of the earthquake was 14 miles northwest of the Cretan city of Arvi and 215 miles from the Greek capital.

The earthquake caused at least one death and nine injuries, according to Greek authorities, while the entire amount of the damage is still being analyzed.

According to Reuters, a man was killed when the dome of a church in Arkalochori caved in during renovation work, citing local police officials.

The earthquake damaged several structures on the island, leading inhabitants in some areas, notably the island’s major city, Heraklion, to evacuate into the streets.

Schoolchildren were among those who hurried outside. Teachers and school personnel around the island told students to leave their classrooms and congregate in schoolyards and town squares as soon as the earthquake hit.

A local mayor told Greek television network Skai television, “It felt extremely forceful and lasted many seconds.”

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) both registered a magnitude of 6.0, although Greek authorities said it was 5.8.

Several lesser earthquakes struck the island in the hours after the first, according to the EMSC. Some of these aftershocks have had magnitudes as high as 4.7.

Aftershocks are expected to persist for the next few hours, and maybe for several days, according to the EMSC.

Christos Stylianides, Greece’s Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, announced on Twitter that he will visit the island to assess the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.