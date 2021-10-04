Adults are ‘almost all’ gassy, and it’s affecting their quality of life, according to a survey.

According to an international survey, nearly all individuals suffer from gas-related digestive discomfort. These signs and symptoms have been related to a lower quality of life as well as psychological consequences.

From the stomach to the small intestine and the rectum, gas can be detected throughout the digestive tract. For example, when people fart, which is something that everyone does, the intestinal gas that has accumulated in the body is discharged.

The researchers discovered precisely how widespread such gas symptoms are and how they may be harming people’s well-being in a new study presented at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week Virtual 2021 last week, according to a press statement from the UEG.

The researchers polled 6,000 persons in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, ranging in age from 18 to 99. Intestinal Gas Questionnaires (IGQs) were used to identify the “presence and severity” of seven gas-related symptoms in the previous 24 hours. The researchers also obtained data on the subjects’ BMI, exercise, emotional well-being, and quality of life over the previous seven days, according to UEG.

Adults suffering with gas symptoms

Only 11.1 percent of those polled said they didn’t have any gas symptoms. In the previous 24 hours, participants reported an average of three gas sensations, with breaking wind or farting being the most prevalent.

Stomach rumbling, belching, bad breath, trapped wind, enlarged tummy, and bloating are the symptoms that follow. Even the least reported gas symptom (bloating) impacted 38.5 percent of respondents, whereas breaking wind was recorded by 81.3 percent of adults, or eight out of ten.

Mexican participants scored higher on all seven gas symptoms, and those aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 49 had the “highest overall burden” of the symptoms, according to UEG.

The relationship between mental and physical health

The findings of the study suggest that gas symptoms are more common and affect people on a daily basis than many people believe.

In a UEG news release, main author Olafur Palsson of the University of North Carolina Department of Medicine remarked, “I think the most astonishing and surprising finding in our study is that practically all people in the general public suffer some everyday gas-related symptoms.”

Interestingly, the researchers discovered a link between higher IGQ scores and lower mental health and quality of life ratings, despite the fact that BMI and weight were not connected with the participants’ scores.

