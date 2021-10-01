Adjustable Dumbbells Get a Smart, New Twist from Core Home Fitness.

Despite the fact that I used to like playing a variety of sports and getting my exercise this way, I must admit that I never really settled into a steady gym regimen over the years. As I approached middle age during a pandemic, I (like millions of others) began to rethink my health and well-being. I felt it would be a good idea to pick up (figuratively and practically) some weights in addition to exploring other all-in-one cardio equipment.

I came at Core Home Fitness after doing my homework. They graciously sent me their well-respected adjustable dumbbells, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds in a matter of seconds. While the expression “intelligent dumbbells” may seem oxymoronic in other settings, I found it to be extremely appropriate here.

One Large Box

The set was delivered in a relatively small box, but it weighed in at over 100 pounds, making it a tough lift. When I got to the location where I was going to set up this training station, I took out the contents to find:

Dumbbells, each weighing five pounds There are sixteen 5-pound weights in total. Four Weights of 2.5 pounds There are two cradles (preassembled)

Each U-shaped 2.5-pound weight was simply seated in its place in the cradle, followed by an interlocking group of four 5-pound weights four times (once for each side of each dumbbell), and finally the dumbbells themselves. It was simple to use and only took a few minutes from opening the package to being ready to use.

Performing the Twist

Other methods require you to crank a two-handed knob on the end of the dumbbell, or move a gauge along the top of the weights, or (with digital systems) press a button on the cradle and wait several seconds for it to automatically affix the proper weights to match your choices. Any of these new-fangled methods sound like a big advance over old-fashioned adjustable weight sets, which required manually sliding individual plates onto a short dumbbell and twisting a key to lock them in place (theoretically). The fact that the Core Home Fitness version does the same thing with a simple wrist twist, however, puts all other systems to shame.

The technique works because the dumbbells’ bottoms have notches that click into their cradle counterparts. In. This is a condensed version of the information.