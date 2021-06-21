Adidas, TaylorMade, and More: Best Golf Gear Prime Day 2021 Deals

Discounts on TaylorMade golf balls and Adidas equipment are among the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 golf offers. There were plenty of offers on golf attire, practice equipment, and gear to hit the course last year, and you can expect the same this year from popular manufacturers. Golf balls, golf shoes, and everything in between are all on sale. Amazon Prime Day begins today, Monday, June 21, and ends tomorrow, June 22, at the end of the day.

Aside from the bargains listed below, if you use your Amazon Prime credit card on Prime Day, you can earn an additional 1% on purchases, for a total of 6%. Plus, there are even more ways to economize, such as ordering exclusive deals through Alexa.

Best Golf Deals for Prime Day in 2021

The finest Prime Day golf bargains for 2021 are currently available and will be available until June 22. You can locate Lightning Deals on the Prime Day landing page, and we’ll keep you updated as new offers become available. Are you looking for more golf accessories? Take a look at our list of 13 golf accessories for 2021.

$399 ($100 off) Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

With its shot-tracing technology, this Rapsodo mobile launch monitor (MLM) makes your practice golf sessions even more realistic. Simply connect your iPhone or iPad to the device, and it will display the distance traveled by each shot as you hit a practice net. This MLM can be used indoors or outdoors and can overlay your shot on a driving range map to give you the real-world feel of being at the course. This Prime Day deal takes $100 off the $499 list price.

Boswell Putting Green Mat—$50.29 ($18.60 off)

This Boswell putting green mat is the perfect way to practice your putting game indoors. It’s just over 9 feet in length and features a guide marker line to assist in practicing straight puts. The best part is the automatic ball return for continued, uninterrupted, practice. There are two holes of different sizes to also help boost your confidence from different lengths. When you’re done, it can fold up to be stored in a small area.

Adidas S2g—$80 ($20 off)

Adidas makes plenty of great golf shoes,. This is a brief summary.