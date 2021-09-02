Adapting To Climate Change Is An Uphill Battle For Spain’s Wine Growers.

Joaquin Gay de Montella Estany’s family has been making wine in Catalonia, Spain’s Mediterranean region, for over a century, but the impacts of climate change have forced them to relocate.

At an altitude of over 1,200 meters (3,900 feet), their Torre del Veguer winery now boasts vineyards at the foot of the Pyrenees mountains, where temperatures are milder.

It’s one of the ways that Spain’s winemakers are attempting to adapt, as the harvest season advances and the need for more heat-tolerant grape types grows.

Farm workers pick white grapes by hand in the scorching August heat at a vineyard with sea views in Penedes, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Barcelona.

According to Gay de Montella Estany, owner of the ecological winery, higher temperatures have pushed the grape harvest early by 10 to 15 days in the last decade.

He told AFP, “We have to harvest around the beginning of August when the heat is the most extreme.”

As a result, in 2008, the company relocated a portion of its operations to Bolvir, a Pyrenees village close the French border.

Spain has the world’s largest vineyard acreage, with 961,000 hectares (2.4 million acres) of vines, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine.

After Italy and France, it is the world’s third largest wine producer.

According to the national weather service, Aemet, average temperatures in Spain have risen by 1.3 degrees Celsius during the last 60 years.

And winemakers have seen a difference, as harvest timing is critical.

The ripening of the grapes is accelerated by higher average temperatures, resulting in lower acidity and more sugars in the fruit.

This results in higher alcohol levels in the wine, as well as changes in other grape components that affect aroma and flavor.

To avoid an excessive amount of alcohol in the grapes, they must be plucked immediately.

“Basically, these grapes haven’t fully ripened in the appropriate way,” said Fernando Zamora, an oenology professor at Tarragona’s Rovira I Virgili University.

Despite initial skepticism, the Familia Torres winery, one of Spain’s top producers, adopted higher elevation more than 20 years ago.

In 1998, the company, which began as a tiny family business near the late 1800s, began planting grapes in Tremp, about 160 kilometers northeast of its Vilafranca de Penedes base.

Wine grapes had never been produced at higher altitudes in this region before. Brief News from Washington Newsday.