Activists Warn of Climate Anxiety: “It Kills Me Inside”

Many young campaigners on the frontlines of the global fight for climate justice, from Bangladesh to the United Kingdom to Nigeria, are now confronted with a new problem: the crisis’ impact on their mental health.

As hundreds of delegates gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 meeting to debate solutions to address the environmental crisis, AFP spoke with three young activists from around the world about their experiences with climate fear.

In Bangladesh, which is rated seventh among the countries most hit by extreme weather, campaigner Sohanur Rahman expressed his dissatisfaction with what he regards as a lack of political resolve to stop the devastation.

“(The) climate problem is a mental burden, trauma, and nightmare for me,” says the 24-year-old, who currently lives in Barisal and recalls a 2007 super typhoon that killed thousands in the South Asian country.

“It kills me inside,” he adds softly, adding that he is worried about his parents, who live in the cyclone-ravaged village of Nathullabad.

Climate or eco-anxiety is defined by the American Psychological Association as a “chronic worry of environmental calamity.”

Long-term anxiety, like other types of anxiety, can damage people’s capacity to operate on a daily basis while increasing underlying mental health disorders.

Children and young people, according to researchers, are particularly susceptible as they face a future marked by blistering heatwaves, deadly floods and storms, and rising seas.

According to a recent study conducted by experts at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, 77 percent of young people across ten nations considered the future as worrisome as a result of climate change.

Around half of those polled said their concerns about climate change were hurting their daily life.

“I’m looking at the future, and what we face in the future, and there is a lot of worry and concern,” activist Dominique Palmer told AFP in London. There’s also a lot of rage.

“World leaders have deceived young people, including myself,” the 22-year-old stated at a climate protest ahead of the COP26 session.

She campaigns to deal with her anxiousness.

“It can feel hopeless at times until I get back and organize with my community,” she said.

Garret Barnwell, a clinical psychologist in Johannesburg, expressed sympathy and understanding for the young people experiencing terrible emotions as a result of the crisis.

“It’s a fact that youngsters are growing up in a rapidly changing world. Fear, rage, hopelessness, and helplessness are among the emotions they’re feeling, according to Barnwell.

Climate change stresses increase pre-existing social inequities, he explained.