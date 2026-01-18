Activists Urge Shift from “Tree Planting” to Real Conservation Efforts

Environmental groups in Kenya are increasingly critical of high-profile tree-planting events orchestrated by politicians, calling for a pivot from performative acts to genuine conservation practices. While such events garner media attention, critics argue they often lead to the planting of seedlings that fail to thrive due to a lack of follow-up care.

Political Spectacles vs. Effective Action

As Kenya continues its ambitious efforts to combat climate change and restore its forests, a growing coalition of conservationists is challenging the sustainability of large-scale tree-planting campaigns. These events, often timed to coincide with key political dates, are seen as little more than publicity stunts that waste public resources without producing lasting ecological benefits.

One of the main issues highlighted in recent audits is that nearly 60% of seedlings planted during National Tree Planting Day have failed to survive. This is largely attributed to the lack of care following the events. Without proper watering, mulching, and protection, many of the trees die off in the harsh conditions that follow.

“We don’t need more ceremonies. We need rangers, water, fencing, and accountability,” said an official from the Green Belt Movement, one of the organizations calling for reform.

The Call for “Tree Growing” Policies

Rather than focusing on the symbolic number of trees planted, experts are pushing for a policy shift to prioritize the survival of trees over a span of 12 to 36 months. This new approach, which conservationists are calling “tree growing,” would hold leaders accountable for the percentage of trees that survive, rather than the total number of seedlings planted.

The proposed framework would include practical measures such as ensuring species are matched to the right soil conditions and climatic factors, and providing long-term care such as watering, guarding, and replacing dead trees. Additionally, local communities would be contracted to take responsibility for the trees, with performance-based incentives ensuring they are properly maintained.

“Digging holes is not conservation. Growing trees is,” added the Green Belt Movement official. This shift in focus is seen as crucial to meeting Kenya’s climate goals and maintaining credibility with international donors.

As the debate continues, environmentalists argue that symbolic tree-planting events do more harm than good by inflating national progress figures while diverting attention and funding from the essential work of nurturing and sustaining forest ecosystems.

Despite some political pushback, particularly from county leaders who feel that survival metrics require longer timelines than electoral cycles can accommodate, there is growing recognition that Kenya’s future climate resilience depends on long-term stewardship, not short-lived spectacles.