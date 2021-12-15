According to WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, vaccines alone will not be enough to stop the Omicron COVID variant.

It comes after the World Health Organization announced yesterday that the strain of concern was found in 77 countries around the world.

Health officials in Europe have warned of a dramatic rise in cases due to the variation, which is thought to be even more transmissible than Delta and immune-resistant.

Omicron is expected to take over in countries like Denmark, Norway, and the United Kingdom in the near future.

In an effort to better protection against the variation of concern, countries such as the United States have strengthened counseling on, or availability to, booster shots.

Indeed, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on December 9 that everyone aged 16 and up should get a booster shot because “initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants.”

Large lines have formed outside vaccine sites in the United Kingdom, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a goal of providing booster injections to all adults by the end of the year in reaction to the Omicron variety.

While boosters will be critical in countries around the world trying to defend themselves from the new strain, Dr Tedros cautioned that other measures will be equally necessary.

He stated, “I need to be absolutely clear.” “Vaccines will not be enough to save any country from this calamity.

Tedros also expressed concerns that quick booster rollouts could lead to "vaccine stockpiling," exacerbating the problem of vaccine disparity.

"To be clear, WHO is not against to boosters. Inequity is something we despise. Our primary concern.

