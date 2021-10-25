According to UN agencies, more than half of Afghans are facing a “acute” food crisis.

According to UN agencies, more than 22 million Afghans will experience “extreme food insecurity” this winter, putting the already unstable country in the midst of one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes.

“Unless we can speed up our life-saving assistance this winter, millions of Afghans may be forced to choose between migration and starvation,” said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.

Officials told AFP that the crisis is already worse than that in Yemen and Syria, and worse than any other food insecurity situation outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Afghanistan is now one of the world’s greatest humanitarian catastrophes, if not the worst,” Beasley said in a statement. “Food security has all but disintegrated.”

“We’re on the verge of calamity, and if we don’t move soon, we’ll be dealing with a major tragedy.”

One in every two Afghans confronts Phase 3 “crisis” or Phase 4 “emergency” food shortages, according to a statement released by the World Food Programme and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Phase 4 is one step below famine, and officials told AFP that Afghanistan is facing its worst winter in a decade as it struggles to recover from a 20-year civil war.

The extreme Islamist Taliban ousted the US-backed state in August and formed an interim government, promising to bring stability to the country.

However, the Taliban continue to face a slew of international sanctions as well as a deadly campaign by rival hardliners the Islamic State, while climate change has exacerbated Afghanistan’s droughts.

Thousands of poor families have already sold their flocks and migrated to the west of the country, seeking shelter and support in overcrowded temporary camps near large cities.

“We are attempting to get our people out of the current circumstances and help them,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Sunday when asked about the humanitarian catastrophe. “Humanitarian aid from around the world has also come.” “We’re attempting to organize and distribute food and clothing.” “All of your concerns will be addressed,” he vowed.

“In terms of the drought, we’re hoping for a wet winter.” However, if the drought persists, we will take necessary actions in the spring.” UN organizations have cautioned that their humanitarian response plan is currently only a third financed.

The FAO is requesting $11.4 million in emergency support, as well as an additional $200 million for the agricultural season through 2022.

