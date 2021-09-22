According to the WHO, air pollution kills about 7 million people worldwide.

The World Health Organization issued new air pollution standards on Wednesday in an effort to protect the almost seven million people who die prematurely as a result of poor air quality.

Certain pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, will be subject to new air quality standards under the guidelines. The WHO advised countries to transition to clean energy sources in their guidelines in order to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, which lead to early death.

At a press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “A substantial new body of evidence has accumulated, further demonstrating the degree to which air pollution affects all parts of the body, from the brain to a growing baby in a mother’s womb at even lower concentrations than previously observed.”

Children exposed to air pollution may experience lung growth and function problems, as well as respiratory infections and asthma flare-ups, according to the WHO. Adults, on the other hand, are more susceptible to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and neurological diseases.

The organization stated, “This puts the burden of disease attributed to air pollution on level with other significant global health concerns such as improper eating and tobacco smoking.”

With less than a month until COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will begin on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland, these findings have been disclosed.

The world’s Least Developed Countries (LDCs) raised concern ahead of the meeting that they would be unable to attend owing to COVID restrictions. Bangladesh and Haiti, for example, are among the countries on the “red list” that are most affected by climate change and air pollution.

In a statement, LDC chair Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi of Bhutan said, “Our countries and people are among the hardest affected by climate change – we must not be excluded from conversations regarding how the world will deal with this issue, affecting the fate of our lives and livelihoods.”