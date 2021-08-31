According to the United Nations, plastic poses a threat to migratory species in Asia and the Pacific.

Migratory animals are among the most vulnerable to plastic pollution, according to a UN report on the Asia-Pacific area released Tuesday, ranging from endangered freshwater dolphins drowned by discarded fishing nets to elephants rummaging among trash.

Plastic particles have found their way into even the most remote and seemingly pristine parts of the globe, with minuscule shards found inside fish in the lowest depths of the ocean and strewn across Arctic sea ice.

The UN’s Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) published a document that looked at the effects of plastic on freshwater species in rivers, as well as terrestrial animals and birds, which researchers claimed were often neglected victims of humanity’s growing waste problem.

Because these creatures interact with a variety of settings, including industrialized and dirty places, they are more likely to be exposed to plastics and other toxins, according to the study.

According to the researchers, 80 percent of the plastic that ends up in the oceans starts on land, with rivers likely to play a crucial role in transporting waste to the sea.

The report is released only days before the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) holds a major summit, which will feature a motion calling for an end to marine plastic pollution by 2030.

CMS Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel stated, “Actions to address this worldwide issue have fallen well short of what is required.”

“Up to this point, the focus has been on ocean cleanup, but it is already too late in the process. Upstream, we must concentrate on remedies and prevention of plastic pollution.”

The Ganges and Mekong river basins, according to the UN research, send an estimated 200,000 tons of plastic pollution to the Indian and Pacific Oceans each year.

Discarded fishing gear was discovered to constitute a significant concern.

Old nets can entangle and imprison dolphins beneath water, putting endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins and Ganges River Dolphins in particular danger.

Migratory seabirds, such as Black-footed Albatrosses and Laysan Albatrosses, may not be able to distinguish plastic from prey when flying over the ocean and may ingest floating rubbish, according to the paper.

This means that the plastic could accumulate in their intestines or be passed on to their chicks when they regurgitate food for them, according to the report.

Asian Elephants have also been seen foraging on waste dumps in Sri Lanka and consuming plastic in Thailand, according to the article.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.